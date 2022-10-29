ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Given New $280.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.71.

ResMed stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.52 and its 200 day moving average is $219.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $275.60.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

