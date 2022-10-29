ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $218.73 on Friday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.07.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $90,675,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ResMed by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

