ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.71.

RMD stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.07. ResMed has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $90,675,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

