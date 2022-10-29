Retirement Group LLC Acquires 1,107 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

