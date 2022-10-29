Retirement Group LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 493.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,575,000 after buying an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after buying an additional 761,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameren Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

