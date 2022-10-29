Retirement Group LLC Buys 457 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 110,375 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPVU opened at $41.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.87 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19.

