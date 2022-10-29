Retirement Group LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZA. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CZA opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.15 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

