Retirement Group LLC Has $344,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

