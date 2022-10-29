Retirement Group LLC Sells 607 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $89.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.