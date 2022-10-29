Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its stake in Veru by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $978.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of -0.25.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 89.77%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERU. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

