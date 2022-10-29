Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

REXR stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

