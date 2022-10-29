Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Hits $0.38

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $126.63 million and approximately $644,171.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,680.56 or 0.32015624 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.