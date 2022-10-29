RichQUACK.com Market Cap Tops $85.26 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One RichQUACK.com token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $85.26 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,642.01 or 0.31913841 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012464 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,777,797.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

