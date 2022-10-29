Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $257.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.18.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,586,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,589,000 after buying an additional 108,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

