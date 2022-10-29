Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.
Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,235.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,800 shares of company stock worth $102,471. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Further Reading
