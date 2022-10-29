Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,235.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,800 shares of company stock worth $102,471. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.