Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.09-$14.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.09-14.13 EPS.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.39. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $494.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

