Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.72-3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.09-$14.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $13.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.71. 758,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,771. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.11 and a 200 day moving average of $411.39. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $501.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,237,000 after buying an additional 81,297 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

