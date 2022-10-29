Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $110.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.78.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

