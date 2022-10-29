Royal Bank of Canada Lowers adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on adidas from €210.00 ($214.29) to €165.00 ($168.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of adidas from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on adidas from €215.00 ($219.39) to €185.00 ($188.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. adidas has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.72.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 156.0% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 13.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

