Royal Bank of Canada Raises Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 675

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 675 ($8.16) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 720 ($8.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 655 ($7.91).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 627 ($7.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 593.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 522.42. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,411.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.