Royal Bank of Canada Raises PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a C$21.75 price objective for the company.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

