Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Update

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.9 days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

ROYUF stock remained flat at $66.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $66.60.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROYUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 665.00 to 445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.