Royce & Associates LP Acquires 60,371 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,447,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 60,371 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments accounts for approximately 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $78,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SEI Investments by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

