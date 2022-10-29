Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,274 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.08% of Independent Bank Group worth $30,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $662,648.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. 117,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,592. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

