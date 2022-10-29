Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,753 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.30% of Cohu worth $44,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cohu by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu Price Performance

COHU stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 954,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.46. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Cohu Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

