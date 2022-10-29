Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. Huntsman makes up 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.15% of Huntsman worth $68,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after buying an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 349.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,805 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 956.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 979,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 887,188 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $27.06. 2,976,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,439. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

