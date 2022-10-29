Royce & Associates LP Has $35.53 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,314 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.06% of Spectrum Brands worth $35,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.50. 365,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.46. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.96). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

