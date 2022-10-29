Royce & Associates LP Has $38.19 Million Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,827 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $38,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.73. 233,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,037. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.56. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

