Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $31,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 427,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,698. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

