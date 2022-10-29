Royce & Associates LP Sells 10,854 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.25% of Landstar System worth $66,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landstar System Stock Up 2.0 %

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

LSTR traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $152.47. The company had a trading volume of 281,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,525. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

