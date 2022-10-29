Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,110 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.91% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $34,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.6 %

ABG traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.93. 269,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $203.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

