Royce & Associates LP Sells 79,172 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79,172 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.24% of Mesa Laboratories worth $56,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $724,075.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MLAB stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,918. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.45. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -213.33%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

