Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,040 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $49,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.53. The stock had a trading volume of 533,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $144.74 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

