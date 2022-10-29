Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director John F. Engel purchased 8,178 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,178 shares of company stock valued at $136,497 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

