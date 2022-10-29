Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.18-$3.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.65-$15.85 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $89.37.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ryder System by 12.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

