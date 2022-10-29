Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.65-$15.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.88 billion-$11.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.94 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.18-3.38 EPS.

R stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.70. The stock had a trading volume of 614,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,291. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ryder System by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

