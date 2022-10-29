Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.
Sachem Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 94.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.
Sachem Capital Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.38.
Separately, TheStreet cut Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
