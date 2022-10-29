SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Stock Price Up 3%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €7.18 ($7.33) and last traded at €7.14 ($7.29). Approximately 55,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.94 ($7.08).

SFQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($20.00) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Monday, September 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28. The firm has a market cap of $337.73 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.26.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

