Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.29. Samsonite International has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.42.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

