Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading Down 0.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as €295.50 ($301.53) and last traded at €297.00 ($303.06). 6,670 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €298.00 ($304.08).
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion and a PE ratio of 37.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €343.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €342.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.29.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.
Recommended Stories
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.