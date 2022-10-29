Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,810 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 131,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,224,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCM remained flat at $21.20 during trading hours on Friday. 610,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,534. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

