Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 123,155 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 618,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,155 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up about 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.02 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

