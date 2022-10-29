Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $329.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.73.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

