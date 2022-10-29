Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,182,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,025,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

