Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,402 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.52.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $274.52 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $274.81. The stock has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.40 and its 200 day moving average is $250.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

