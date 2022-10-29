Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $295.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.43. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.