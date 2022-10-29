Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 12,637 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,510 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Akamai Technologies worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.