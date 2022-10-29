Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

