Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 5,154 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Amgen by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Amgen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $273.81 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $274.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.22. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

