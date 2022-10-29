SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
