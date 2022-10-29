SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

